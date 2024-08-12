ADVERTISEMENT

Independence Day celebrations: 9,000 police personnel to be deployed for bandobast duty in Chennai

Updated - August 12, 2024 03:23 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 03:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin will hoist the National Flag at the ramparts of St. George Fort and address a gathering

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Greater Chennai City Police has made a five-layer security arrangement for Independence Day celebrations in the city by deploying over 9,000 police personnel for bandobast duty.

The 77th Independence Day is celebrated on Thursday (August 15, 2024). The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin will hoist the National Flag at the ramparts of St. George Fort and address a gathering.

The Commissioner of Police A. Arun has instructed that about 9,000 police personnel — from the ranks of Deputy Commissioner of Police to constable — would be deployed for bandobast duty.

As a precautionary exercise, security will be tightened at the Chennai International Airport, railway stations, bus terminuses, commercial establishments, coastal areas, places of worship, and places where people congregate in large numbers within the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) jurisdiction, said Mr. Arun in statement.

Besides, checks are being conducted in all the lodges, mansions, and hotels in the city, whose staff have been advised to alert the police about any suspicious activity.

Furthermore, vehicle checks are being conducted at important junctions within the GCP limits, the Commissioner said.

