Indane’s voice response system resumes regional language services

November 04, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

After three days of providing services only in Hindi and English, Indane’s integrated voice response system (IVRS) on Saturday resumed services in regional languages.

Many consumers who booked their cylinders these past few days and were used to Tamil, said they could not understand the language. “We had been getting complaints from customers saying they don’t understand Hindi, and they needed help booking refills. The company should have informed consumers before the shift and about the possible disruption,” said an Indane dealer.

Indian Oil in a statement informed its consumers about the interruption in the feature on their IVRS – 7718955555 from November 1. This, they said was due to the IVRS migrating from one operator to another, Airtel to Jio in this case.

“During the temporary transition period, only English and Hindi language options were available until the preferred language details could be loaded into the system. We understand the inconvenience this may have caused, and we deeply appreciate your patience and understanding during this time,” it said.