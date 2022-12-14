Indane’s Chhotu cylinders now available in more outlets

December 14, 2022 12:06 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - CHENNAI

It’s been two years since Indane launched its Chhotu liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder and it is now a popular choice among several segments, including migrant labourers, small street-side vendors, single member households and those who keep city hopping. It’s easy availability is a reason for this, said sources in Indian Oil Corporation.

IOCL Executive Director and State Head, Tamil Nadu State Office V. C. Asokan said that the Chhotu LPG connection does not require local address proof and could be availed from 924 Indane distributorships and also from 1,895 retail outlets and 1,482 point of sale stores in the State. All that someone needing an LPG cylinder needs to provide is an ID proof, he added.

Sources in IOCL said that these cylinders with 5kg of LPG were easy to carry and there was demand despite the free availability of the domestic 14.2kg LPG bottle connections. “These are for people who do not look for a permanent house connection. They can carry this cylinder anywhere in the State and country and get a refill. It is also ideal for those going on long trips to mountainous terrains,” explained another source. The demand is there despite the fact that this LPG is sold on commercial rate and the sale has only been witnessing a gradual increase. The company has tied up with the State Cooperative department and other commercial outlets to ensure availability. Even tier II and III cities have these cylinders.

Recently, the company celebrated two years of Chhotu at a grand event at the Woodlands Outlet in Royapettah, which was attended by Mr. Asokan. Chief General Manager (LPG) S. Dhanapandian, General Manager (retail sales) P.K.Rajendra were present on the occasion. Actor Smruthi Venkat graced the event.