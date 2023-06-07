Indane asks customers to switch to ‘stylish and safe’ composite cylinders

June 07, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

In an effort to make the more stylish and safer composite liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders more popular among consumers, Indane has begun a campaign to text customers in the State. These cylinders weigh lesser than the traditional 14.2 kg domestic bottles made of steel and allow consumers to see the quantity of gas inside.

Sources in Indane said the composite cylinders that come in 5 kg and 10 kg variants are popular in Bengaluru’s IT hub. “Many young consumers are going in for these cylinders since they don’t rust, don’t cause scratches on the flooring and are easy to carry,” he said.

The text message from Indane said: “Switch to the all-new, stylish, rust-free, 50% lighter, composite cylinder from Indane. Security deposit of Rs. 3,500 applicable. If you’re already an Indane domestic customer, you will only have to pay the differential deposit amount. Give a missed call to 8655677255 to apply for your composite cylinder now.”

Composite cylinders have three layers with its inner lining made of blow-moulded high-density polyethylene. The next layer is a composite of polymer-wrapped fibre glass. The outer layer is an HDPE outer jacket. The company launched this variant of cylinders in March 2021.

“We have been explaining the features of the composite cylinder during our LPG safety clinics. Last year alone, we conducted 1,100 such clinics in the city. Customers availing new connections can opt for composite cylinders or conventional cylinders. The deposit for 10 kg cylinder is ₹3,500 and for 5 kg cylinder is ₹2,200. Existing single bottle connection holders can opt for 10kg/5kg composite cylinder as DBC by payment of the difference in the security deposit,” said an official.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, which was observed as LPG day, LPG distributors throughout the country honoured customers, gave away plants to consumers and organised celebrations to mark the day.

