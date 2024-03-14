GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Incriminating documents seized from Jaffer Sadiq’s godown in Chennai: NCB officials 

Shipping bills and items used to pack the pseudoephedrine in health mix powders were seized

March 14, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman
Jaffer Sadiq’s godown in Perungudi, where NCB conducted raid on Thursday.

Jaffer Sadiq’s godown in Perungudi, where NCB conducted raid on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) on Thursday reportedly seized incriminating documents from a godown belonging to Jaffer Sadiq, accused of being the mastermind in an international drug trafficking syndicate. Last Saturday, the NCB located Sadiq who had been on the run, and arrested him.

Following his arrest, Sadiq has been interrogated by the NCB. Sources said he was being interrogated by the officers to find out the proceeds of crime, recipients of drug money and other details. In pursuance of this line of investigation, the NCB arrested Sada alias Sadanand, 55, a close associate of Jaffer Sadiq on Tuesday, in addition to the three who were arrested in Delhi last month while packing the drugs to be sent abroad. 

Sources said a team of officers on Thursday raided a house in Kamarajapuram in Kallukuttai, Perungudi, which was used as a godown by Jaffer and Sadanand.  They seized incriminating documents such as shipping bills, items which were used to pack the pseudoephedrine in health mix powders and sent by train to Delhi, they added.

The multi-crore drug smuggling came to light following information from Australia and New Zealand authorities about the consignments of drugs in the guise of food products like health mix powder, desiccated coconut to their countries from New Delhi. In Mid February, a joint investigation of NCB and Delhi Police led to the godown of a firm named Aventa in Basai Darapur, West Delhi where three men were packing pseudoephedrine in a consignment of multigrain food mix. 

Subsequently, the NCB declared that Jaffer Sadiq was the mastermind of the network. It is suspected that the drug syndicate operated by him has sent 45 consignments over the past 3 years to various countries, containing approximately 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine.

