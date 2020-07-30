Coronavirus | Increased testing helps detect more cases in districts bordering Chennai

CHENNAI

30 July 2020 23:56 IST

Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram adopt early detection model

The city’s neighbours — Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram — have increased the number of samples for COVID-19 testing and screening camps since the beginning of the month.

All three districts have been witnessing a rise in new infections in the past few weeks, even as the case count in Chennai slows down. As of July 30, Chengalpattu accounts for a total of 14,197 cases of which 3,471 are active cases.

Tiruvallur’s overall tally stood at 13,481 of which 3,937 are under treatment. Kancheepuram has a total of 8,604 cases as of now. Of this, 3,111 persons are under treatment.

Health officials attributed the rise in cases to testing of more samples and early detection through medical camps similar to that being done in Chennai. “We have followed a Greater Chennai Corporation-like strategy by increasing the number of samples for testing. Earlier, our daily sample size was around 1,500. Presently, it is about 3,000 and hence, we are getting more cases. In two days, we are trying to reach 6,000 samples per day,” an official of Chengalpattu district said.

Every day, 80 to 83 medical camps are being conducted across Chengalpattu. “We used to hold camps in one or two affected blocks earlier. But now, we are organising more camps comprising doctors and laboratory technicians to lift samples across the district,” he added.

In Tiruvallur district, the number of samples tested per day has increased over the last three weeks. “We used to lift 500 samples a day earlier. Now, the average sample size per day is 4,000. Once we lift a swab from a person, we advise them to stay home till the results arrive. We are able to detect cases early, isolate them and prevent further transmission,” a health official said.

During the first week of July, there were 161 cases on an average in the district, while the average samples tested per day stood at 484. However, the average number of swabs tested per day increased to 3,877 coinciding with 328 cases on an average during the third week of this month, he explained.

The district is conducting at least 50 satellite camps in areas where the prevalence of COVID-19 was more or clustering of cases was reported. Apart from screening persons with influenza-like illness, samples were lifted from persons with comorbidities.

“During the initial period, we had more cases from Poonamallee and Avadi blocks. Now, cases are declining in these areas, while areas such as Minjur, Sholavaram, Gummidipoodi and Tiruttani are witnessing an increasing trend. We have also deployed 25 vehicles for lifting samples in 14 blocks,” he said. The official said their aim was to detect cases early and reduce deaths.

In Kancheepuram, the number of samples tested was increased from 1,500 to 2,500 a day. Officials said 16 camps were organised every day in the district.