Chennai

Increase patrolling to check crimes: Kamal

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Thursday said that police should focus on preventing crimes, such as daylight robberies in Hosur, Krishnagiri, and Sirkazhi recently.

In a social media post, Mr. Haasan said that these incidents of crimes committed brazenly were shocking.

“The police’s quick response to the Sirkazhi crime is appreciable. But with a view towards preventing crimes, the police should increase night patrolling and improve intelligence,” he said.

