Incomplete stormwater drain near Mylapore MRTS poses a safety threat

More than three months after the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) started work to widen the stormwater drain in front of the Thirumylai MRTS, a portion of the drain has been left incomplete. The incomplete portion of the drain is posing a threat to the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

Meanwhile, the civic body officials blamed the private contractor for abandoning the construction.

At present, the entry and exit points to the station is on R.K. Mutt Road near Luz Corner junction, another on the rear side and the third one along Buckingham Canal on Canal Bank Road. Many commuters from interior areas, especially along Shri Sai Baba temple use the Canal Bank Road to reach the station,. “Poor lighting on the stretch (Canal Bank Road) makes it difficult to see the open drain at night. Many a time, walkers stumble and fall, and get hurt,” says B. Swomiya, a resident of Mylapore.

With the recent rain, the stretch has become slushy and slippery, and the open drain only adds to the safety risk. “There is continuous movement of people on this stretch and it is worrying that the Corporation does not take safety seriously. Canal Bank Road is a low lying area and gets inundated fast. Once the drain fills up with, it will be difficult to spot it and that’s dangerous,” says another resident.

When contacted, a GCC official promised to complete the remaining work at the earliest.