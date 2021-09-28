Incomplete stormwater drain in Arumbakkam inconveniences residents

Pedestrians’ bugbear: The incomplete stormwater drain on Uthanatchi Amman Kovil Street in Arumbakkam.

CHENNAI

28 September 2021 01:20 IST

They say dug-up portions near Poonamallee High Road have made the stretch inaccessible to vehicles

Residents of Uthanatchi Amman Kovil Street in Arumbakkam have complained that the stormwater drainage work, which has been left incomplete for more than a year, has made a stretch of the road inaccessible.

The street, under the Anna Nagar zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and located close to D.G. Vaishnav College, is directly linked to Poonamallee High Road. However, residents alleged that the incomplete stormwater drain work has forced them to commute an extra kilometre in order to reach Poonamallee High Road.

According to residents, the work began last year just before the first wave of COVID-19.

After temporarily halting work when restrictions were put in place, it was resumed and completed all along the Poonamallee High Road.

“However, the section that was dug up at the junction of our street was not properly covered, making the spot inaccessible to vehicles. One portion still remains completely open,” said S. Venkataramanan, a resident of the street. According to him, a child fell into the uncovered pit, which also had iron rods protruding from it. “Luckily, bystanders rescued the child immediately,” he added.

Another resident said people, particularly students, found it difficult to take the longer route that often became congested during mornings.

The residents said they had submitted petitions to the Corporation and to the office of Anna Nagar MLA M.K. Mohan, but no action had been taken. “The MLA’s office asked us to talk to an official in the Corporation, who in turn promised to check...Nothing has happened since,” Mr. Venkataramanan alleged. A zonal-level official of the Corporation said that necessary action would be taken soon after the site was inspected.