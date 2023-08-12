ADVERTISEMENT

Incomplete maps cannot be used in public hearing, NGT tells Coastal Zone Management Authority

August 12, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

A petition filed by fisher Jesu Rathinam on July 25 said the draft CZMP and the land use map uploaded on the website are incomplete and they do not conform to the mandate of the CRZ Notification, 2019

Geetha Srimathi

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday said incorrect or incomplete Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) maps cannot be used for public hearing and sought an affidavit from the State Coastal Zone Management Authority.

In June, the SCZMA released the draft CZMP and land use maps in 1:25000 scale for 12 coastal districts, except Chennai and Tiruvallur. The public hearing for this has been scheduled on August 18.

In the hearing of the petition on Friday, the Bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Dr. Satya Kolarpati said a report submitted by the Environment Department had only fundamental components such as fishermen settlements, fishing village boundaries, fishing ward boundaries in the draft maps and there are no specific comments about the fishing zones in the waterbodies, breeding and spawning grounds, common properties of the fishermen communities and the detailed plan for long-term housing needs of the coastal fishermen communities are not marked.

Further, the petition stated that the map uploaded on the scale of 1:25000 was not at all legible to make any objections. “Admittedly, the draft CZMP is not complete in all aspects. It would not be appropriate to allow the authorities to proceed with the final public hearing. However, we would like to get a fresh report from the Member-Secretary of SCZMA — Tamil Nadu in this regard,” the NGT said.

The matter has been posted for the next hearing on August 16.

