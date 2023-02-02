‘Income tax slab revamp will benefit those who opt for new IT regime’

February 02, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

I stopped following Union Budgets for the past five or six years as there were not many benefits for the salaried people. The move to provide tax rebate and new tax slabs will benefit people who may not have claims related to investments or other deductions.

I have to decide whether to switch to new tax regime after calculating tax benefits. But I am not that impressed with the tax rebates as these cuts must have been provided three or four years ago. Many salaried people like me would have been able to save more.

New schemes with higher interest rate must be introduced in public sector banks. This will help small investors like me.

I have stopped investing in physical gold as exchanging old articles often led to loss due to wastage charges. The Centre must consider reducing the service tax like in other nations.