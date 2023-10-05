ADVERTISEMENT

Income Tax Dept searches house of DMK MP, other premises linked to him, in Chennai

October 05, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - CHENNAI

Searches are ongoing at the house of MP and former Union Minister S. Jagathrakshakan; the homes of his relatives are also being searched

The Hindu Bureau

S. Jagathrakshakan, DMK MP | Photo Credit: VENKATACHALAPATHY C

Officers of the Income Tax (I-T) Department are conducting searches at the Chennai residence of S. Jagathrakshakan, former Union Minister and DMK MP from the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency, in Adyar, said sources.

Simultaneous searches are also being conducted at other premises linked with Mr. Jagathrakshakan, and also at the houses of his relatives in Chennai. Sources also said a search is ongoing at a medical college in Poonamallee, another medical college near Puducherry, a hotel in T. Nagar and a firm in Nungambakkam.

Armed police personnel were deployed at the premises where the searches are underway.

