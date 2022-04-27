Chennai

Income ceiling raised for journalists to avail themselves of pension

The annual income ceiling for journalists to avail themselves of the journalists’ pension scheme has been increased to ₹4 lakh from ₹3 lakh from this financial year.

The financial assistance for medical treatment under the journalists’ welfare fund has been raised from ₹2 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh.

Making the announcements in the Assembly, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan said a memorial hall would be built and a statue would be erected for the first Tamil novelist, 'Mayuram Munsif' Vedhanayagam, at a cost of ₹3 crore in Mayiladuthurai. The Anna Auditorium in Vellore would be converted into a multi-purpose hall at a cost of ₹10 crore and the Adhiyaman Kottam in Dharmapuri district would be renovated at a cost of ₹1 crore, he said.

He also announced an award, 'Kalaignar Vitthagar Virudhu', named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. It will be given on behalf of the State government to a lifetime achiever in the Tamil film industry every year. It will comprise ₹10 lakh in cash and a memento.


