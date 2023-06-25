Inclusive musical workshop to be held in Kotturpuram on Monday

June 25, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

SciArtsRUs USA will conduct a free inclusive musical workshop at Vidya Sagar in Kotturpuram on Monday at 4 p.m., according to a press release. Super Singer fame and Carnatic vocalist Spoorthi Rao and vocalist and keyboard player from the United States of America (U.S.A.) Rishabh Kaushik will interact with a group of aspiring artistes with disabilities and beginners of music from the Kattiyakari Theater Group. The workshop seeks to embrace diverse learners, those with differential abilities and the artistic LGBTQ+ community and make music accessible to underrepresented populations, the release said. The workshop will introduce basic and intermediate classical music lessons.

