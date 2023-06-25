ADVERTISEMENT

Inclusive musical workshop to be held in Kotturpuram on Monday

June 25, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

SciArtsRUs USA will conduct a free inclusive musical workshop at Vidya Sagar in Kotturpuram on Monday at 4 p.m., according to a press release. Super Singer fame and Carnatic vocalist Spoorthi Rao and vocalist and keyboard player from the United States of America (U.S.A.) Rishabh Kaushik will interact with a group of aspiring artistes with disabilities and beginners of music from the Kattiyakari Theater Group. The workshop seeks to embrace diverse learners, those with differential abilities and the artistic LGBTQ+ community and make music accessible to underrepresented populations, the release said. The workshop will introduce basic and intermediate classical music lessons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US