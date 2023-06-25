HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inclusive musical workshop to be held in Kotturpuram on Monday

June 25, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

SciArtsRUs USA will conduct a free inclusive musical workshop at Vidya Sagar in Kotturpuram on Monday at 4 p.m., according to a press release. Super Singer fame and Carnatic vocalist Spoorthi Rao and vocalist and keyboard player from the United States of America (U.S.A.) Rishabh Kaushik will interact with a group of aspiring artistes with disabilities and beginners of music from the Kattiyakari Theater Group. The workshop seeks to embrace diverse learners, those with differential abilities and the artistic LGBTQ+ community and make music accessible to underrepresented populations, the release said. The workshop will introduce basic and intermediate classical music lessons.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.