Inclusive education enriches learning environment for all students, says M.K. Narayanan

Published - September 22, 2024 01:04 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Former National Security Advisor M.K. Narayanan speaking at the conference in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Inclusive education not only benefits children with disabilities, but also enriches the learning environment for all students, former National Security Advisor M.K. Narayanan said on Saturday at the Learn 2024 Conference in Chennai.

Inaugurating the conference on inclusion and empowerment of neurodiverse young people, Mr. Narayanan, also the former Governor of West Bengal, said: “Children learn diversity is a strength, and everybody has something valuable to contribute. It is crucial to understand that children with special needs are not defined by their conditions. What sets them apart is rather the tailored support in a world that often overlooks or misunderstands their unique circumstances. To create a more inclusive society, we must educate ourselves about the different types of disabilities. And by living responsibly, we set a positive example for others and contribute to a culture of integrity.” Pointing out that there was a fine line between neurodivergent and neurotypical people, Lakshmi Krishnakumar founder-director, Sankalp, said, “People need to cultivate and strengthen empathy; [this would] lead to a more compassionate and emotionally regulated society.”

The India Inclusion Research Network (IIRN), a forum that promotes and mentors researchers in the field of disability rehabilitation with a focus on inclusion, was also launched at the event. Himangshu Das, Member-Secretary, IIRN, said, “There are many issues in the field of disability rehabilitation, special education and inclusion.”

Richard Rose, Professor, Emeritus University of Northampton, United Kingdom, said, “There is a greater need for cohesion and collaborative work among the various groups running special schools and others across the country to bring forth substantial progress in the field to address disability.”

