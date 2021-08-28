Inclusive classrooms on the rise

File photo used for representational purpose only

The experience of schools across Chennai shows that both the institution and the parents have equally weighty roles to play to make meaningful inclusion happen

This March, the Gill Nagar branch of D.A.V. Matriculation Higher Secondary School made a new beginning. It opened admissions for children with special needs in the age group of 3.5 and 10 years to encourage inclusive education.

A post on its website says the school is putting in place required facilities and bringing on board trained professionals, for the benefit of these students.

Vels Vidyashram Senior Secondary School at Dargah Road and Gateway International School at Neelankarai are among institutions that have announced their plans on mainstreaming education of special children, through posts on WhatsApp groups.

While welcoming these initiatives, parents of neuro-diverse children point out that it is a drop in the ocean and there is a long way to go for true inclusion to happen. Schools need the right kind of resources, support and the right attitude, they explain.

Uma Maheswari had three main criteria while looking for an inclusive school for her daughter with special needs – an occupational therapist, a special education curriculum and a speech therapist.

The search was not easy.

“I interacted with five institutions before I could zero in on GGN International School at Chromepet. One school did not have enough therapists, another wanted me to arrange my own therapist, and yet another did not have a tie-up with a professional therapy centre to guide the school,” says Uma, whose daughter is in VI grade.

Orienting stakeholders

Nirmala Thiyagarajan, a parent of a youngster with mild autism, says they need support from stakeholders including parents, teachers and society for integration and inclusion to happen.

There are various hurdles that both the schools and parents have to cross to experience mainstream education and it is important that both adopt an attitude of flexibility to see positive learning outcomes, she says.

Her son, now pursuing his under-graduate studies, has experienced learning in three environments – regular school, special school and home – and all there contributed towards his development in different ways.

“If my son did not get an exposure in an inclusive school then his life would have been different. Also, when we realised our son was finding the academics tough in the regular school, we moved him to an open school which turned out to be a good decision,” says Nirmala, adding that love, empathy and a good support system can transform a special needs child.

Professional support

Kalpana Kumar, founder, Kare Therapy Centre, which works with 15 schools in Chennai, says awareness about providing an inclusive environment has increased as many children are being detected with learning disabilities.

Both Right to Education (RTE) Act and National Education Policy (NEP) recognise the need for inclusion and expect all stakeholders to contribute towards this goal. “Inclusion is the need of the hour,” she says.

For schools to be inclusive, the journey starts by orienting all parents of students in the school, training the teachers, setting up resource rooms and forming a team inside the school to proactively communicate the child’s progress.

“In fact, the pandemic has helped the cause of inclusion. We have signed up with five schools this academic year where we hand-hold them towards best practices,” says Kalpana. She says the number of special needs children being enrolled in these school do not matter but what is important is making a beginning and having the right attitude. “We only recommend one or two children in a class,” she says.

Challenges for schools

S Lazarus, principal, Union Christian Matriculation Higher Secondary School, says schools can find the situation challenging when learning disability has not been identified at an early age. The first thing is to get parents to accept that. “We ask such parents to go in for an assessment and based on the report we are ready to help bridge the environment,” says Lazarus.

B Purushothaman, founder and senior principal, Everwin Group of Schools, says inclusion is a slow process but it is worth the effort. “We have 14,000 students on our Kolathur campus and at least 150 are children with special needs. We have seen that it takes around five years to see results but it is worth the wait,” says Purushothaman.

Uma adds that they want an environment that is empathic to the needs of the child: “They may not become like normal children but we want them to become independent and learn life skills for which they need to be given the opportunity to build social skills.”