Chennai

‘Include valve replacement in CMCHIS’

more-in

Doctors requested the State to cover Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedures under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), according to G. Sengottuvelu, interventional cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals.

Dr. Sengottuvelu, one of the course directors at the recently-concluded conference India Valves 2019, said as of now, CMCHIS covered valve replacements through open heart surgeries. They have also requested that government hospitals should slowly adopt TAVR procedures.

The launch of National Transcatheter Valve Registry will help doctors get India-specific data, he said and added: “Different valves are being used in different locations. Putting together data from across the country will help us modify our practice.”

He added that in Indians, the size of the blood vessels and annulus are smaller to those in the west. “However, there was no confirmed data on this,” Dr. Sengottuvelu said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2019 4:27:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/include-valve-replacement-in-cmchis/article29386830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY