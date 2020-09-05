Include people’s voices in NEP consultation, says activist

The committee formed to study the National Education Policy, 2020, should represent all stakeholders, such as teachers, student associations and the people, State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS)- Tamil Nadu has said.
It has called for the committee to provide adequate representation to all sections that will be affected by the policy when it is implemented. The SPCSS-TN has also pointed out that the composition did not follow conventions.
“The government order states that the committee, which has six members, including four serving vice-chancellors and two former V-Cs, is headed by the Higher Education Secretary. This is against tradition. A committee that has educators of the level of V-Cs should be headed by a V-C and the secretary should be a member-secretary,” said P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of the SPCSS-TN.
The policy must be analysed as an academic issue and not from the perspective of administration, Mr. Babu said.
According to the organisation, the policy has elements that could give the Central government more rights than the State government on educational institutions. The social justice movement, launched 200 years ago in the State, has helped it make strides in higher education. The State should not fritter away its rights, the organisation said.
