‘Include OBCs in Caste Census’

ADVERTISEMENT

The All India Federation of OBC Employees Welfare Associations on Saturday urged the Central and State governments to conduct the caste Census by including Other Backward Classes (OBCs) too.

Associations general secretary G. Karunanidhy, who addressed a press meet here, said the lack of data had led to the OBCs not getting their due in reservations in education and schemes. The Supreme Court had sought data for 10% for economically weaker sections and also for 10% reservation for Vanniyars, he said.

He said the 50% ceiling on reservation should be removed and reservation for OBCs should be fixed at 52% in education and employment opportunities as per Mandal Commission report. He said that difficulties in obtaining certificates for OBC children should be rectified.