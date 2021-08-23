Include Kuruvai paddy, cowpeas in insurance scheme: Ramadoss

S. Ramadoss

CHENNAI

23 August 2021 00:16 IST

‘Extend date of paying premium’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday said that the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme, which is being implemented in partnership with State governments to support farmers from natural calamities, must include Kuruvai paddy and cowpea crops. The date of paying the crop insurance premium should be extended to August 31.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said it was disappointing that the seasonal Kuruvai crops had not been included in the scheme.

“We are unable to predict when nature will fail us because of how we have been polluting it. The farmers, who depend on nature, are the worst affected. The farmers are worried that the scheme has not been announced for the year 2021-22.,” he said.

While the State government has announced ₹2,327 crore, he said that farmers who grow corn, ragi, groundnuts, horse gram, banana, onions, potatoes and other crops grown in this season are included in the scheme, but grains and crops such as cowpeas being cultivated in the current season have not been included.

The PMK leader said Kuruvai cultivators have enjoyed profits only for three years in the last nine years. “In the other six years, the farmers in the delta region have faced heavy losses.” This is the reason for the increase in farmer suicides. When farming has become a sort of gambling, the government should not stop providing crop insurance,” he said.