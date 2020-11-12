‘Include awareness against substance abuse in school, college curricula’

CHENNAI

12 November 2020 00:20 IST

Prevention of substance abuse must be a part of school and college curriculum to mitigate the growing problem of addiction. Generating awareness among people and proper recreation are other important factors to prevent substance abuse, said C. Ponnaiyan, vice-chairman, State Development Policy Council (SDPC), at a webinar organised on Wednesday.

The webinar on ‘Preventive Health Strategies-Tackling Substance Abuse including Narcotic Drugs and Alcohol’ discussed measures to alleviate addiction-related health and social issues. Mr. Ponnaiyan noted that substance abuse is a major threat that could push families into poverty and recommended establishment of more de-addiction centres and latest medication for rehabilitation of patients.

Representatives from various stakeholder departments and experts made presentations. Atul Anand, member secretary, SDPC, participated. The webinar covered various topics including medical treatment and counselling of victims. Recommendations would be submitted to the State government, said a press release.

