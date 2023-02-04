ADVERTISEMENT

Incineration of segregated waste, including sanitary napkins to be expanded to all zones in the city

February 04, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched incineration of segregated waste, including sanitary napkins, collected in separate bags in all zones of the city.

Corporation Chief Engineer N. Mahesan said the civic body had started creating awareness about handing over sanitary napkins in separate bags in all the 15 zones of the city. Every day, at least two tonnes of sanitary napkins are collected for incineration in the city. In the past seven days, more than 18 tonnes of the waste was collected directly from households.

“We have distributed 3.5 lakh pamphlets creating awareness. Animators have visited all neighbourhoods. The waste will be collected in red bins for incineration,” he said.

Biomining mooted

The civic body has taken steps to prevent pollution of neighbourhoods of dumpyards in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur. Following the announcement by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the civic body has obtained administrative sanction for bio mining of 70 lakh cubic metre of legacy waste.

“We will develop an eco-park on 50 acre land in Kodungaiyur after biomining. The detailed project report will be prepared shortly,” said Mr. Mahesan. Work on biomining will be completed in two years. Tenders will be called shortly.

The quantity of biodegradable waste processed every day is set to touch 1,000 tonnes soon. At present, 700 tonnes of biodegradable waste is processed every day. The Bio CNG plant in Chetpet is processing 100 tonnes of biodegradable waste every day and bio CNG plant in Madhavaram is processing 100 tonnes.

