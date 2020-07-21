ChennaiCHENNAI 21 July 2020 00:08 IST
Incentive scheme for cultivating vegetables
The State government has formulated an incentive scheme for the cultivation of vegetables during the off-season. Under the scheme, a farmer, who raises vegetables during the off-season over an extent of up to two hectares, can get an incentive of ₹2,500 per hectare.
Interested farmers can apply, using the Uzhavan app, or approach local officials of the Horticulture Department, a release issued on Monday said.
