Incentive for residents paying property tax by April 30

April 20, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department has announced that residents of corporations and other local bodies across the State who pay property tax by April 30 would receive an incentive of 5%.

A press release said the assessees who pay their property tax within 30 days for the first half-year would get 5% of the property tax as incentive, up to a maximum of ₹5,000. Residents may pay property tax through various modes or to the personnel at their doorsteps. Local bodies were engaged in organising various awareness campaigns, including text alerts and public announcement system.

