Inbound travellers from Afghanistan to be vaccinated against polio

All inbound travellers from Afghanistan to Tamil Nadu will be vaccinated against polio at all points of entry.

Noting that there was a surge in inbound travellers from Afghanistan to all States, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has instructed deputy directors of health services to coordinate with the authorities of airport and port trust to get daily updates of any such travellers irrespective of age group. They should make necessary arrangements to vaccinate them with one dose each of oral polio vaccine and fractional dose inactivated police vaccine at all points of entry — air, railway, sea and road.

The State has been polio-free for 17 years, while India has been free from polio for more than 10 years. South Asia Region including India was declared polio free on March 27, 2014. However, poliovirus was still affecting children globally including of those in the neighbourhood.

The risk of importation of poliovirus from other countries remains high in view of previous experiences of polio transmission along travel routes. India has put in place polio vaccination for international travellers coming from polio endemic countries and countries that have re-established polio circulation. This was done in line with International Health Regulations at all points of entry, the directorate said.