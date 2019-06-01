Inauguration of water tank in Tambaram Railway Colony hailed

The inauguration of a water tank at Tambaram Railway Colony has not come a day too soon. A fortnight ago, the wraps came off the facility which is said to have been under construction for six years.

It has provided residents of Tambaram Railway Colony, also known as Mathew colony, with timely relief from the water scarcity that is stalking the entire city.

It is said that over the years when it was being constructed, the facility saw five contractors come on board, only to abandon the project.

“We desperately need this tank in order to meet our water requirements,” says Chitra, a resident of Mathew Colony.

When the opening of the tank was getting delayed, residents rallied together and pushed for it. Several complaints were made to the railways authority in charge of this facility. The 90,000 litre capacity tank is expected to supply water to more than 50 houses in the colony. At present, water is being supplied only for half an hour every day, but even that seems sufficient for a water-starved locality.

Chandrasekar, trackman from Tambaram who also resides in the railway colony, says, “This tank is already helping us enormously”

The old tank from which water was supplied to the colony is expected to get the sledgehammer soon, as it has run its course.