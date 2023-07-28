ADVERTISEMENT

Inadequate dental facilities in UPHCs figures at the Corporation Council meeting

July 28, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation councillor of Ward 38 in Tondiarpet on Friday raised the issue of limited dental treatment facilities available to the public.

At present, dental clinics existed only in 16 of the 140 Urban Primary Health Centres in the city. According to a health official, there is only one dentist per zone as sanctioned by the National Urban Health Mission. These clinics are exclusive in that they are permanent and have been functioning for the past one year. 

There are 40 polyclinics located in UPHCs. However, these polyclinics are open only from evening to night and on a rotational basis, meaning that the days on which dental services are available will vary. Some polyclinics offering dental services include Mugalivakkam, Thoraipakkam, Shenoy Nagar, Virugambakkam and Saidapet. 

“We are willing to discuss the matter and its feasibility has to be looked at by considering available human resource and sanctions. It is definitely important to have dental services accessible to all and we will work towards it,” said an official.

