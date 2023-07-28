HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inadequate dental facilities in UPHCs figures at the Corporation Council meeting

July 28, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation councillor of Ward 38 in Tondiarpet on Friday raised the issue of limited dental treatment facilities available to the public.

At present, dental clinics existed only in 16 of the 140 Urban Primary Health Centres in the city. According to a health official, there is only one dentist per zone as sanctioned by the National Urban Health Mission. These clinics are exclusive in that they are permanent and have been functioning for the past one year. 

There are 40 polyclinics located in UPHCs. However, these polyclinics are open only from evening to night and on a rotational basis, meaning that the days on which dental services are available will vary. Some polyclinics offering dental services include Mugalivakkam, Thoraipakkam, Shenoy Nagar, Virugambakkam and Saidapet. 

“We are willing to discuss the matter and its feasibility has to be looked at by considering available human resource and sanctions. It is definitely important to have dental services accessible to all and we will work towards it,” said an official.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / government health care

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.