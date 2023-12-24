In upgraded suburbs, bad roads continue to torment residents

December 24, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST

One of the long-pending grievances of residents in Chennai’s southern suburbs is the poor roads. The Chennai Corporation has the financial muscle to create roads in the city’s expanding areas. But the suburbs, administrated by municipalities and panchayats, struggle for funds as they depend on the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply for infrastructure projects. As a result, the areas under these local bodies have poor roads.

When the Tambaram Corporation was formed in 2021, the residents hoped for improved civic amenities or at least better roads. But they are disappointed. The Corporation came into being with the merger of five municipalities and five special panchayats in the important southern suburbs of Chromepet, Chitlapakkam, Sembakkam, Hasthinapuram, Rajakilpakkam, and Tambaram. Besides the corporation roads, several other roads under the Highways Department run through these localities. But the residents say they remain unmotorable, and have become worse after the recent floods.

In need of repairs

Social activists say the roads in the limits of the Tambaram Corporation, which comprises 70 divisions in five zones, are in need of urgent repairs after work on the underground drainage has been completed in the Anakaputhur and Pammal divisions. Soon the project will be taken up in a few other divisions.

Dinesh Bhaskar, a resident of Nemilichery, says the Putheri Road, which links several residential localities to the busy Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Road, has been in a poor condition for several years. The patch work done by the Tambaram Corporation has only made the road worse as it gets damaged easily. The shortage of engineers and funds for infrastructure development are a problem in the Tambaram Corporation, he says.

Residents of Anakaputhur, where roads were dug up for the underground drainage project, are upset at the indiscriminate manner in which some apartments damaged a newly paved road for letting sewage into nearby vacant plots. Karthik, of Krishna Street at Guruswamy Nagar, says the residents got the civic officials to relay the road after two years of struggle, but it was dug up within a few days.

Residents of Sankar Nagar at Pammal in the Anakaputhur zone complain about the poor condition of Gandhi Main Road, Adam Main Road, and East Main Road. Residents of other localities, including Chromepet, Sembakkam, Nemilichery, Chitlapakkam, and Rajakilpakkam, say the roads are bad for want of relaying and repairs.

Social activist V. Santhanam says New Colony 16th Cross Street and CLC Road, which houses hospitals and educational institutions, are some of the bad roads.

Residents of Chitlapakkam list a number of roads that are in urgent need of repairs. Among them are Haridaspuram Kulakarai Salai, Ponniamman Koil Street, and Thirumalai Nagar Main Road.

‘Storm water drain of no use’

Activist M. Ravi says that despite the construction of the storm water drain, the rainwater did not run off Sarvamangala Nagar First Street this monsoon, what with encroachments. The road has remained in a poor condition since 2000. The only solace is that the road has been patched up.

Residents and motorists allege that the interior roads under the Highways Department are in a poor condition. Some of the important roads are bad. They include Chitlapakkam Main Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Velachery Main Road (the stretch between the Camp Road and Selaiyur), Nehru Street at Chitlapakkam, Nanmangalam Main Road, and Kovilambakkam Road.

A senior official says the total length of roads under the the Tambaram Corporation is more than 980 kilometres. He points out that several roads were initiated only in the 2023-24 fiscal and ₹25 crore was allotted for road projects, excluding the amount provided by the State government for road repairs.

After assuming office in 2022, Corporation Commissioner R. Alagumeena found the amount allotted for road projects unused because of the delay in calling for bids and ordered that the repaving of the roads be expedited.

The senior official says 268 roads were repaved at a cost of ₹13 crore under the Nagara Salai Mempattu Thittam; 249 roads under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project at a cost of ₹11.60 crore; and 12 roads under the Kalaignar Nagara Mempattu Thittam at a cost of ₹1.40 crore.

Roads damaged in the heavy rain, brought on by Cyclone Michaung, are being identified. Before the cyclone, the corporation had identified nearly 1,500 roads that were damaged in the underground drainage and electricity projects at Pallavaram, Sembakkam, Perungalathur, Pammal, Anakaputhur, and East Tambaram.

The State government has allotted ₹5.50 crore, and the civic body has carried out repairs to 375 roads at Anakaputhur and Pammal; 291 at Pallavaram, Chromepet, and Keelkattalai; 191 at Hasthinapuram, Nemilichery, and Chitlapakkam; 300 at West Tambaram; and 338 at East Tambaram, the official says.