In two weeks, second cadaveric liver transplantation at Stanley hospital

Liver of a brain dead accident victim from Kilpauk Medical College Hospital was transported in an Advance Life Support 108 ambulance

In a span of two weeks, the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital performed the second cadaveric liver transplantation to a 38-year-old patient on April 24.

A team of doctors led by S. Jeswanth, director of Liver Transplantation, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, retrieved the organ from a donor, a 30-year-old man who was declared brain dead at Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital on April 23. The family of the donor, who met with a road accident and was admitted to KMC on April 21, came forward to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead, according to a press release.

According to officials of the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu, this was the first cadaveric donation at KMC.

The liver was transported to Stanley hospital in an Advance Life Support 108 ambulance. The surgical team comprising Dr. Jeswanth and R. Ashwin of Rela Institute performed the transplant in coordination with R. Mala, head of anaesthesia and M.S. Revathy, head of medical gastroenterology of Stanley hospital.

On Monday, the recipient was shifted to the post-operative intensive care unit, extubated and breathing in room air, the release said. Apart from the liver, the kidneys were transplanted on to patients at KMC.

This was the second liver transplantation performed at Stanley hospital after the COVID-19 pandemic. The first recipient, a 56-year-old man, and he underwent the transplantation on April 10. He was discharged on Monday.