In T.N., over 1.57 lakh applications received under RTE Act

Published - May 30, 2024 12:36 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act this year, the Tamil Nadu School Education department has received 1,57,767 lakh eligible applications this year.

This is an increase from last year’s 1.3 lakh applications that were received for admissions under the Act. Under the RTE Act, 25% of the seats in entry-level classes in private schools have to be reserved for students of the weaker sections of society. The admissions had begun on April 22 and closed on May 20.

This year, there are 84,765 seats across the State. According to a press release, the School Education Department had sent a text message on applications where there were missing documents. “A total of 1,74,756 were received, out of which only 1,57,767 eligible applications were confirmed,” the release said.

In a lottery, the applications were taken up for admissions and the selected students would be intimated via OTP. The parents must visit the schools before June 3 to confirm the admission, the release added.

CONNECT WITH US