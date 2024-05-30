GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

In T.N., over 1.57 lakh applications received under RTE Act

Published - May 30, 2024 12:36 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act this year, the Tamil Nadu School Education department has received 1,57,767 lakh eligible applications this year.

This is an increase from last year’s 1.3 lakh applications that were received for admissions under the Act. Under the RTE Act, 25% of the seats in entry-level classes in private schools have to be reserved for students of the weaker sections of society. The admissions had begun on April 22 and closed on May 20.

This year, there are 84,765 seats across the State. According to a press release, the School Education Department had sent a text message on applications where there were missing documents. “A total of 1,74,756 were received, out of which only 1,57,767 eligible applications were confirmed,” the release said.

In a lottery, the applications were taken up for admissions and the selected students would be intimated via OTP. The parents must visit the schools before June 3 to confirm the admission, the release added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.