In three months, 120 anti-social elements held in Kancheepuram

Chennai

09 August 2021 02:38 IST

Special teams constituted to trace and nab anti-social elements

Over 120 history-sheeters were nabbed in Kancheepuram in the last three months. The crackdown will continue to ensure no one indulges in any further criminal activity, said Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police M. Sudhakar.

Talking to The Hindu, he said a series of actions had been taken against history-sheeters in the past couple of months. Special teams had nabbed and remanded them in judicial custody. Over 120 history-sheeters had been secured so far.

‘Padappai’ Guna, Prasanth, Santhosh and Purushothaman are prominent among those arrested by the police.

Guna has at least six murder cases and about 20 other cases pending against him, while Purushothaman is alleged to have been involved in several murders and attempted murders.

Teams constituted

Mr. Sudhakar said, “Three teams have been constituted exclusively for the purpose of tracing and nabbing history-sheeters in the district. Each team has been given specific tasks. We have prepared a list of criminals with non-bailable warrants pending against them and those on the run.”

Asked whether local gangs from Kancheepuram and Sriperumpudur were involved in looting mobile phones from container trucks, the official said they were not involved. He said patrolling had been strengthened on highways to prevent similar incidents.