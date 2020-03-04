In the works, an online test for learner’s licence applicants

In a bid to equip motorists with better driving skills and make people aware of road safety rules, the State Transport Authority is planning to hold an online eligibility test for people who wish to apply for a learner’s licence.

According to officials in the Transport Department, it is proposed to have an audio-visual element in the test.

The applicant is expected to study basic road safety rules and signals before applying for a learner’s licence.

As on date, the applicants are given a sheet of paper with around 20 questions and asked to fill in the answers. “With the online tests, especially with the audio-visual element, it will be easier for applicants,” said an official

Besides, the State Transport Authority is planning to introduce a simulator in RTOs.

“This will help applicants test their driving skills. It will give a feeling of riding on the road. Only if the applicant clears this test, will he/she be allowed to take the real driving test,” the official added.