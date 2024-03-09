In the shadow of metro rail work: A look at some stretches in Chennai

March 09, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST

If a road is receiving a greater volume of vehicles than ever before, watch its traditionally busy junctions for telltale signs of overwork. They will never disappoint you. Between Sai Baba Koil junction and Velachery Main Road, Mambakkam Medavakkam Main Road finds an extremely busy junction at Babu Nagar Third Main Road. Here vehicles pour into Mambakkam Medavakkam Main Road from Babu Nagar Third Main Road and Annai Kasturibai Gandhi Street. But it is the added traffic flowing down the arterial road towards Velachery Main Road that has tipped the balance. With traffic being diverted from Perumbakkam Main Road towards Mambakkam Medavakkam Main Road, this side of the carriageway has taken a battering. Since the diversion was clamped into place one side of this junction has looked worn-down. From time to time, a quickfire restoration would lift up its spirit only to send it careening back down the valley — as the effects of the remedial work would be short-lived. Now, the managers of the road (the highways) seem to have given up on this section. It has never looked as battered as it does now.

An interior junction

In the interior section, another junction bears the effects of overwork. Through running parallel, Babu Nagar First Main Road and Babu Nagar Second Main Road meet through an extension of the latter. This junction wears a pitted look and raises dust during rush hour as this junction is part of the route taken by motorists headed towards Tambaram that want to avoid taking the Medavakkam flyover. In normal circumstances, these motorists would have taken a left turn at the junction of Velachery Main Road and Mambakkam-Medavakkkam Main Road and driven towards Tambaram. Metro Rail work has now shut down that option.

‘Endless’ row of waiting vehicles on Nookampalayam Main Road

It comes with the incredulity of a hat trick. A magician pulling an endlessly flowing strip of colour paper from a hat. But this is no sleight of hand. The endlessly stretching row of vehicles — sitting helplessly on their haunches — on Nookampalayam Road as it meets Perumbakkam Main Road is real, exasperatingly real.

ADVERTISEMENT

This scenario plays out during the morning rush hour when streams of vehicles head out of Nookampalayam Main Road towards workplaces on the IT corridor. It is not uncommon for the queue of waiting vehicles to extend 300-400 metres, if not more, into Nookampalayam Main Road.

Metro Rail work has narrowed the Perumbakkam Main Road, including this junction. As a result, the “nozzle” of Nookampalayam Main Road letting traffic into Perumbakkam Main Road is sticky and sluggish. A senior traffic police officer on the ground remarks that this situation has to be lived with till Metro Rail work runs its course. “Unlike at the junctions on Anna Salai, it is not possible to close the right turn from Nookamaplayam Main Road into Perumbakkam Main Road and make a compulsory left turn followed by a U-turn to make the traffic free-flowing. Perumbakkam Main Road is a narrow road made narrower by the Metro Rail work. That option therefore is non-existent,” he says.

But some measure should be available to ameliorate the situation? The officer observes that when schools close for summer, there would be a temporary respite. This problem can be fully and reasonably resolved only when Metro Rail work is completed on this section, he adds.

Free up pavements at Karpagambal Nagar in Mylapore

Metro Rail work has caused a remarkable reversal of roles for roads in the Mylapore region. One-ways have become two-ways and the reverse of it is true too.

Musiri Subramaniam Salai (earlier, Oliver Road) in Mylapore has been made a one-way with the traffic moving towards the junction it shares with PS Sivaswamy Salai. A section of PS Sivaswamy Salai that cuts through Karpagambal Nagar was traditionally a one-way until Metro Rail work began to scud through Luz Church Road. When major traffic changes get hold of a locality, what would have earlier been brushed aside as a minor irritant invariably turns into an axe thrust in the side.

With the stretch of PS Sivaswamy Salai that cuts through Karapagambal Nagar becoming a two-way, the pavements there are more important than ever before for pedestrians. But the character of the pavements has not kept pace with the other changes.

The pavements do not serve pedestrians the way they should. Here is an example that is in the face. Two sets of gigantic pipe joints (three pieces in each set) usurp pavement space in separate sections.

From a CMWSSB work, these pipe joints are reportedly lying on the pavement for months now. Pavements on this road in Karpagambal Nagar need to be freed up for pedestrians.

Srinivasa Avenue struggling to regain a degree of normality

Srinivasa Avenue in Mandaveli is witnessing continual and regular change. Following Metro Rail work-related traffic changes, Srinivasa Avenue was made one-way, which seemed a blessing in disguise. Not the widest of roads, it has two schools with a long roll call and two-way movement during school closing and opening hours had been a veritable thorn in the flesh for it. The only fly in the ointment was that the one-way arrangement included movement of MTC buses through the road. Closure of a section of RK Mutt Road had led to this provision. On the bright side, the MTC buses glided through the road, stopping only at Srinivasa Avenue-RK Mutt Road junction, where a temporary bus stop had been established.

Just when residents had settled into the new routine, that was unsettled. With a new wave of CMWSSB work making its presence hugely felt at the junction, the bus stop has been pushed into the road.

Besides, this CMWSSB work has left a gash down Srinivasa Avenue, running along the campuses of the two schools. The “stirred-up” earth is closed and during the course of last week, the earth was levelled. But still, the carriageway available for comfortable motoring has reduced.

Reportedly, the CMWSSB work was undertaken to provide connections to a housing board facility coming up on the other end of Srinivasa Avenue.

Speedy completion of this work in necessary to bring a semblance of normality to a road that already finds its natural rhythm disrupted from infrastructural development-related traffic changes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT