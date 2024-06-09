In southern suburbs, residents join hands to protect waterbodies

Most of the waterbodies on Chennai’s southern fringes share the same story: degradation and neglect for years. The vanishing waterbodies have galvanised the residents into action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The postcard campaign is the common feature of the residents’ fight for protecting the waterbodies. While some of the citizens’ groups and their initiatives have been up and running for more than two decades, lake conservation committees are growing to raise awareness.

The recurring extreme weather events have brought the communities together and they work along with the government agencies and non-governmental organisations for rejuvenation of the waterbodies, the lifeline to urban environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

A model from Chitlapakkam

Chitlapakkam lake rejuvenation is a model of community and government action. The residents’ forum of Chitlapakkam has played a pivotal role in the revival of the lake into a revitalised public space.

Residents recall visiting the serene locality filled with clean air and ample water sources during the 1980s. The need for a residents’ committee arose when a portion of the lake was planned to be taken up for housing by Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

P. Viswanathan, of Chitlapakkam Residents’ Associations Coordination Committee, says residents had carried out peaceful protests and signature and postcard campaigns to protect the lake during the 1990s. They had even pooled their money to partly fund the conservation of the lake. The government chipped in with the rest. The committee had also highlighted the other civic needs, he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even today, the committee does its bit to protect the lake from encroachments and sewage pollution. Other residents’ associations, such as Chitlapakkam Rising, have also joined in the efforts. The ₹25-crore project of the Water Resources Department has brought about the much-needed changes in the waterbody, Mr. Viswanathan says. But restoration would not be complete without an underground drainage network in the surrounding areas to stop sewage discharge into the waterbodies, he points out.

There is a renewed interest among residents in frequenting the lake. Hence, the committee has sought further improvement in other portions.

Cases filed in NGT

Residents of Sembakkam think that the 100-acre lake in the locality being free from encroachments is a reward for their collective efforts. M. Ravi, secretary, Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, says campaigns to save the lake turned vigorous in the 2000s. “We have given about 500 petitions to various government agencies over the years, emphasising the need for restoring the lake. Cases have also been filed in the National Green Tribunal. We regularly carry out lake clean-up. But we have achieved only 50% of our goal. We continue to send petitions and coordinate with government departments for the complete revival of the lake,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lake is waiting for complete restoration: demarcation of its boundaries; plugging of sewage outfalls; and garbage removal.

Many residents’ associations are relentless in taking up initiatives to revive the waterbodies crucial to the recharge of the groundwater table, preservation of biodiversity, and flood mitigation. For B. Saravanan, a social activist at Tiruneermalai, his family getting trapped in the 2015 floods was an eye-opener. “I shifted from Singapore to Chennai and gave many petitions after realising the 160-acre Tiruneermalai lake’s role in reducing floods,” says Mr. Saravanan, who gathered other residents to clean the lake and represent the problem to the government.

Patrols sought

To raise awareness, Tiruneermalai Periya Eri Pathukappu Kuzhu was formed last year. Besides the lake, its surplus course must be improved to prevent spillover to neighbouring areas, it says. “We have also requested the Water Resources Department to install a display board in the lake area, plug sewage outfalls, and deploy patrols to monitor the waterbody,” says Mr. Saravanan who recently started a postcard campaign to desilt and revive the lake as a source of freshwater.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many associations have adopted a multi-pronged approach towards protection of water bodies in their localities — seeking legal and government intervention and contributing towards rejuvenation. Madambakkam residents cleaned the lake for many years. In 2018, they formed Save Madambakkam Lake Committee after they were left uninformed of the developments related to the waterbody.

A rich history

The Madambakkam lake, which has shrunk in size, has a rich history dating back to 1,000 years and served as a source of irrigation of about 600 acres. The committee had also approached court to prioritise the lake as a source of drinking water for Madambakkam residents and distribution of surplus water to other areas. Committee members say they frequently met government officials to press for speedy execution of restoration and encroachment removal.

Welcoming the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority’s scheme to rejuvenate 10 lakes, including the Madambakkam and Sembakkam lakes, residents say the aim should be storage improvement rather than creation of recreational space. They point out that the waterbodies lose their significance when developed as eco-parks. Medavakkam residents came together to draw the government’s attention to the lakes in their areas after Cyclone Michaung left a trail of destruction by breaching the bunds of the waterbodies.

Social activist Arjun Shankar says the Chitlapakkam lake restoration inspired volunteers for the Medavakkam Periya Eri revival. Residents recently launched a postcard campaign to preserve neglected lakes like Kalleri and Chinna Eri. “Our efforts have been recognised with a channel built to carry surplus water to Anai Eri and testing of the quality of water from the lakes,” he says.

Though faced with challenges, the residents plan to continue their efforts to conserve natural resources in their localities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.