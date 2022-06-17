In search of a missing pet after a road accident

A pet owner is desperately searching for his Dachshund which went missing after a road accident at Yercaud

Kaustav Sengupta, a resident of Puthupakkam shuttles in anxiety between hospital and his house for the last two days, fervently waiting to get his daughter and his pet “Cookie” who was like a son to him back home.

On June 15, as the family of four, Mr. Sengupta, his wife, mother, daughter and one-and-a-half-year old Dachshund, were returning from Yercaud, around 4 p.m., they met with a serious accident which left his daughter and mother grievously injured. Also, his pet ‘Cookie’ has been missing since then. .

Mr. Sengupta said: “My daughter has suffered multiple fractures and a brain injury and is battling for life; my mother too is in the ICU. And I am desperately in search of my dog. He was leading a sheltered life. During the accident, I initially thought he had died. Then I heard that he is still alive. We request anyone who has seen the dog to reach out to us. I’m living with the hope of bringing my daughter and my pet back home.”

His friends have put up posters of the dark brown Dachshund ‘Cookie’ and also posts on social media. Anyone who spots the Dachshund can call 9884444215/9487122640