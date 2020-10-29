Chennai

In pictures: Northeast monsoon announces its arrival to Chennai

Updated: 29 October 2020 16:59 IST
A couple rides a motorcycle on a road in Vadapalani.
Photo: B. Velankanni Raj
An ambulance wades through a flooded Poonamallee High Road.
Photo: R. Ragu
Rainwater stagnates at Thiruvanmiyur Bus Depot.
Photo: M. Karunakaran
A woman negotiates herself on the centre median to avoid inundated stretch in Choolai.
Photo: R. Ragu
Rain water stagnates on Marina sands.
Photo: K.V. Srinivasan
The arterial Anna Salai and G.P Road junction seen inundated due to heavy downpour.
Photo: S.R. Raghunathan
Koyambedu saw traffic Traffic hold up due to rains.
Photo: K. Pichumani
Kids playing in flooded rain water on Dr. Besant Road in Chennai.
Photo: K.V. Srinivasan
As a result of successful rain water channels, the Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple tank in Triplicane received copious water.
Photo: K.V. Srinivasan
A tree fell on a lamp post due to heavy rain at P.T.Rajan Salai in Ashok Nagar.
Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

Chennai woke up to a typical monsoon day with overcast skies and intermittent rain that led to waterlogging in some areas.

After a weak start on Wednesday, the northeast monsoon on Thursday brought intense thunderstorms over Chennai and its neighbourhood and triggered widespread heavy rainfall that continued well into the morning.

