Chennai

In pictures: Northeast monsoon announces its arrival to Chennai

Chennai woke up to a typical monsoon day with overcast skies and intermittent rain that led to waterlogging in some areas.

After a weak start on Wednesday, the northeast monsoon on Thursday brought intense thunderstorms over Chennai and its neighbourhood and triggered widespread heavy rainfall that continued well into the morning.

A couple rides a motorcycle on a road in Vadapalani.

Go fly a kite: Sudharsan Ravikumar is a wedding and travel photographer who tells stories of people and places. He used his Nikon Z6 with Nikon AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8 to shot this picture in April. A quintessential Madras terrace portrait, is shows a group of boys talking while a kite soars in a scarlet sky.

Signs of life: Portraits of a city during lockdown

The Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market was packed with customers on April 25, Saturday, as people rushed to stock up essentials ahead of the 4-day-long lockdown.

In pictures | Markets in Tamil Nadu see huge crowds ahead of complete lockdown

A battered Rukmani Lakshmipathy Salai in Egmore.

Bad roads and bumpy rides in Chennai

Garbage and tree branches dumped on the pavement on Hall Road in Egmore leaving no space for pedestrians.

Pedestrians pushed off their rightful space

Under the arc lights: The newly added spotlights add lustre to the Five Chariots sculptures at the world heritage site of Mamallapuram, some 60 km of Chennai. The informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held in the town has lend a new aura to the site with more visitors pouring in from far and wide.

A Xi change | Mamallapuram gets a second wind

