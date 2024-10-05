In Pictures | Chennai’s first air show in 2003

Chennai city gears up to witness the mega air show being conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 6, 2024 (Sunday). Putting out a colourful display, 72 functional and vintage fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters will soar in the Chennai skies. The scintillating event being organised this year is also an attempt to enter the Limca Book of Records for attracting the largest gathering for an air show. More than 15 lakh spectators are expected to attend.

Twenty one years ago, Chennai, for the first time, played host to an air show conducted by the IAF on September 6, 2003. The spectacular display of Sukhoi SU-30s, Jaguars, MiG-29s, Chetak helicopters was witnessed by over a million people gathered along the shores of Marina Beach. The formation aerobatics team Surya Kiran, sky-diving team Akash Ganga also enthralled the audience who were in for a visual treat. The then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa and Air Marshal S. Krishnaswamy were the chief guests for the one-day event.

Here are the glimpses from the rehearsals and the air show in September 2003, from TheHindu archives:

The aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force performs aerobatics in the skies over Air Force Station Tambaram in Chennai on September 2, 2003

During the rehearsal of the air show, twin parachuters descend from the sky at Marina Beach in Chennai on September 5, 2003

Enthralled crowd watches Surya Kiran, a nine-member aerobatics team from the Indian Air Force (IAF), during the air show in Chennai on September 6, 2003.

The nine-member Surya Kiran aerobatic team displays a colourful formation in the skies of the Marina Beach in Chennai on September 4, 2003

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and Air Chief Marshal S. Krishnaswamy keenly watching the IAF's air show at Marina Beach in Chennai on September 6, 2003

Helicopters with the national flag at the air show at Marina Beach in Chennai on September 6, 2003

Akash Ganga, the Indian Air Force skydiving team, performing at the air show in Chennai on September 6, 2003

Aerobatics performed by the Suryakirans at the air show by the Indian Air Force at Marina Beach in Chennai on September 6, 2003.

Surya Kiran aerobatics team performing during the air show at Marina Beach in Chennai on September 6, 2003

Surya Kiran aerobatics team performing during the air show on September 6, 2003

Spectators watching the paratroopers performing at the air show by the Indian Air Force at Marina Beach in Chennai on September 6, 2003