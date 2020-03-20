In pictures | Chennai fights Coronavirus

The Health Department is all set to use technology to track down the contacts of patients who test positive for coronavirus disease.
Marina beach in Chennai, the second longest one in the world, wears a deserted look on Wednesday.
Photo: The Hindu
A railway worker cleans trains at Chennai Egmore Railway Station as a precautionary measure on Thursday.
CMRL has already started screening passengers at Chennai airport.
Health department employees spray disinfectants to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic at St.Thomas Mount National Shrine, in Chennai, on Thursday.
Chennai now has two quarantine facilities for COVID-19. As per the State Government order, Panangal Park was closed on Friday.
Devotees are not allowed for darshan at Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple, Triplicane on Friday.
The Saibaba temple in Mylapore was closed on Thursday. The notice board says that date of re-opening will be announced later.
Roads are almost empty at Teynempet in Chennai on Friday. Chennai Metro Rail will change the frequency of its trains.
A security person wearing mask as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, stands guard at Officer's Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, on Thursday. The issue gained importance in social media too.
All the commercial establishments are closed in T. Nagar to prevent from COVID-19 in Chennai on Friday. As part of precautionary measures to check the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday ordered the closure of large textile and jewellery shops and departmental stores with central air-conditioning facilities from March 20. The closure will be effective till March 31.
