All the commercial establishments are closed in T. Nagar to prevent from COVID-19 in Chennai on Friday. As part of precautionary measures to check the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday ordered the closure of large textile and jewellery shops and departmental stores with central air-conditioning facilities from March 20. The closure will be effective till March 31. Photo: K.V. Srinivasan

