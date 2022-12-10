In Photos | Cyclone Mandous lashes Chennai, disrupts life

  1. EPaper
More than 10,000 persons were housed in 169 relief shelters in various parts of the city, following the Cyclone Mandou’s landfall late on Friday night.

December 10, 2022 11:53 am | Updated 12:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photo: R Senthilkumar

Cyclone Mandous hit Tamil Nadu on December 9 night with a wind speed of 75 km an hour damaging coastal areas and leaving cities waterlogged disrupting daily services. Photo shows damage caused coastal areas while a man walks past through a makeshift swing at the Marina Beach in Chennai.

Photo: Velankanni Raj B

Rain water logged in Tiger cave in Mamallapuram due to heavy wind caused by the cyclonic storm ‘Mondous’ on Friday night.

Photo: R Senthilkumar

After the landfall of Cyclone Mandous, vendors along the beach are seen trying to salvage their shop after some damages caused due to heavy rainfall and wind at Marina beach in Chennai.

Photo: VEDHAN M

As Cyclone Mandous crossed the north Tamil Nadu coast close to Mamallapuram around Friday midnight, it triggered very heavy rains and gusty winds in Chennai bringing down trees and disrupting electricity supply. This image shows the damage caused in at Kannaiah Street, T. Nagar in Chennai.

Photo: VEDHAN M

As Chennai was hit with heavy rainfall on Friday night, most parts of the city witnessed severe water logging leaving cars and many two wheelers under water. This image shows seized vehicles damaged in waterlogged stretches in Ambattur.

Photo: M. Karunakaran

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin visited a fisherfolk settlement in Kottivakkam, East Coast Road on December 10, 2022, along with Ministers Ma. Subramanian and K. N. Nehru. He distributed food and bread to cyclone Mandous affected persons.

Photo: RAGHUNATHAN SR

Chennai faced internet disruption as Cyclone Mandous hit Tamil Nadu. Many signal posts across the city were damaged snapping internet data cables. This image shows a collapsed signal post on the Basin bridge road in Chennai.

Photo: The Hindu

The small rail underpass at Mettupalayam near Perambur is waterlogged due to the heavy rains caused by Cyclone Mandous.

Photo: VEDHAN M

After Cyclone Mandous has moved into land and the landfall process has completed, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspects coastal areas where relief operations are underway. More than 300 houses along the stretch from Marina beach to Besant Nagar have been damaged.

Photo: VEDHAN M

Citizens are seen struggling as Cyclone Mandous disrupted road services along Marina beach Loop owing to accretion of sand caused by the cyclone landfall on Saturday.

