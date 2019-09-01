In photographs, a slice of life in north Chennai

An image of a woman’s foot adorned by a braided anklet, with nails painted a dark red and pressed against a worn out football, stands out at River View Park in Kotturpuram. Move a few yards, and another image of a manual scavenger collecting waste somewhere in north Chennai is prominently displayed. These are among the images captured by eight schoolchildren from north Chennai, when they were given an assignment to show the city what they witness every day.

Many such striking photographs border the walkway and benches at the River View Park exhibition, Vilimbin Oligal, part of ‘Concerts at the Park’, an event organised by Aanmajothi and UNESCO with Greater Chennai Corporation.

D. Parthiban, an 18-year-old from Vyasarpadi and one of the students who took the photographs, said: “The best way to show the living conditions, the struggle and the livelihood of the people of north Chennai to those in the south is through a photograph. For instance, anyone who looks at the photograph of a labourer indulging in manual scavenging will find it distressing beyond words.”

From religion to sports, the children managed to capture stunning images of life and times in north Chennai.

Team Madras Marabinar — Sukumar Thangaraj and five other students from the department of journalism and communication at the University of Madras — have been training the schoolchildren to take photographs. They have also been trained in Parai Aattam for a few years now. Mr. Thangaraj said struggles of marginalised people needed to be documented.

Vasumathi Marimuthu, chairman (special project) of Rotary RI District 3232, said promoting such art and culture would go a long way in community development.

As part of the event, Team Madras Marbinar also gave a Parai Aattam performance.