In memo to finance panel, State government hits out at Centre

The memorandum presented by the State government to the 15th Finance Commission on Thursday reads like a chargesheet against the Union government with respect to the devolution of funds.

The State government has expressed its disapproval of the discretion-based system of Central grants and the manner in which the Union government has been running its schemes. It also criticised the Centre for spending an “inordinately large amount” on subjects in the State List.

The State government has accused the Centre of resorting to “arbitrary mid-year reductions” in the release of funds, even for the Union government’s flagship schemes. The State government’s virtual condemnation of the Centre in many aspects of devolution of funds assumes importance in the context of the AIADMK government, headed by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, being dubbed in certain quarters as one that is dictated to by the Centre.

Pointing out that a “significant portion” of the recommended grants under the local body grants and State Disaster Response Fund have not been released despite the 14th Finance Commission recommending a total grant of ₹20,385.74 crore during 2015-20, the State government attributed this to “stringent yardsticks” laid down in the Central government’s guidelines. It said the guidelines were “due to a lack of clarity” in some of the conditions recommended by the Finance Commissions.

The system of discretionary grants “leaves State governments at the mercy” of different departments and agencies of the Centre.

The State government argued that “the bulk of the flow” of Central funds to the States should be only through the Finance Commission, on the basis of “fair and equitable formulae, and that too, predominantly as devolution” so that the States received a “predictable, non-discretionary and non-discriminatory” flow of resources from the Centre. Urging the 15th Finance Commission to examine the possibility of bringing cesses and surcharges being levied by the Centre under the divisible pool, Tamil Nadu said the Central revenue from the cesses and surcharges as a proportion of gross revenue of the Union government had doubled since 2015-2016.

State short-changed

On the contrary, States “effectively” received only 35.43% of the gross tax revenue as a share of Central taxes in 2016-17 (apart from cuts in grants for Centrally sponsored schemes), despite the 14th Finance Commission’s recommendation for fixing the share of the States at 42%.

Likewise, during the period of the 13th Finance Commission, the States had received around 28% against the recommended 32%. Quoting a CAG report, the T.N. government’s memorandum stated that between 1996-97 and 2014-15, an amount of ₹81,647.7 crore was “short devolved” to the States. “Tamil Nadu alone is estimated to have lost about ₹4,500 crore” in these years.

In the area of Centrally sponsored schemes, the State government slammed the Centre for “continuing to insist on implementation of a plethora” of schemes, and “imposing its own priorities and preferences”. While this may be understandable for “a few critical areas”, Tamil Nadu was sore with the Central ministries for finding “ways of proliferating the number of areas and schemes without adequate rationale”. Besides, the States had to bear a “substantial part” of the expenditure on such schemes, which “erodes their fiscal autonomy and freedom to launch schemes, addressing State-specific needs”.

Citing an increase in vertical devolution, the Centre had “drastically” reduced its share in Centrally-sponsored schemes, the memorandum added.