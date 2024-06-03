In Mandavelipakkam, residents of interior roads bear the brunt of traffic diversions

In Mandavelipakkam, traffic diversions effected on account of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) construction are predisposing interior roads to congestion. Vehicles that would earlier ease through RK Mutt Road are now diverted through Mandaveli Street and Norton Main Road (now one-way). Buses and other heavy vehicles can be seen huffing and puffing their way through the junction of Mandaveli Street and Norton Main Road as vehicles of customers visiting shops on this section are often parked awkwardly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though unpalatable, pedestrians would have the option of stepping on the carriageway when the sidewalks were usurped by commercial establishments. With carriageways now choc-a-bloc with vehicles due to re-routing of vehicular traffic, pedestrians have nowhere to walk.

Among residents frustrated by this situation, Suresh Shanbogue provides an illustration: on South Canal Bank Road in Mandavelipakkm, the sidewalk near TAICO Bank serves as a “garage” and there is not an inch of real estate left for pedestrians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social activist Saroj Sathyanarayan highlights another issue: milkmen letting their cattle roam freely, creating unhygienic conditions with cow dung on the roads, making them slippery and dangerous for motorists. Though movement of stray cattle on roads is an old issue, it has become a more painful thorn in the side for motorists as motorable space on these interior roads has become dear.

Long-term resident Harini points out the problem of haphazard parking near Pillar Junction on 2nd Trust Main Road and 5th Trust Cross Street. Despite police warnings, tea shop patrons continue to misuse these areas. Opposite Lazarus Park, residents from 2nd Loop Street and Periyapalli Street dump garbage due to a lack of proper dustbins.

Hema Narayan’s complaints to Urbaser for garbage removal have not led to a permanent solution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.