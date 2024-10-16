In Madipakkam, familiar scenes of flooding in the streets

Several streets of Madipakkam were inundated due to heavy rain that lashed the city on Tuesday, thanks to incomplete road and storm-water drain works in the area. While the scenario was relatively normal in the morning, later, water level began to rise and streets became flooded.

Kuberan Nagar Extension, Ram Nagar South Extension, LIC Nagar, and Govindasamy Nagar were the worst-affected areas during the 2015 floods and last year. This year, the situation seemed to be the same.

J. Vijayakumar, vice-president of Madipakkam Kuberan Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, said: “Last year, we witnessed neck-deep water on our street due to heavy rainfall. After the rainfall last year, the authorities undertook storm-water drain work, establishing a connection with the other streets, but failed to complete the work. As a result, water has once again stagnated on our street and neighbouring streets.”

In Govindasamy Nagar 4th Street, Madipakkam, residents reported that there was over 2 feet of water stagnating since early Tuesday, according to P.G. Prabakaran, a resident and volunteer with the Greater Chennai Corporation.

He said he faced difficulties stepping out and was unable to participate in volunteering activities. He stated that the stormwater drains should have been desilted days before the rain, but this was not done, leading to the issue of waterlogging.