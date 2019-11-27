Chennai

In freak incident, fire guts car’s engine

In a freak incident, the front portion of a car burst into flames near the Nandanam signal junction on Tuesday morning.

The nearly five-year-old sedan was being driven to a service centre on Greams Road for a scheduled check-up.

It suddenly stalled and on noticing smoke emanating from under the hood, the owner, V.V. Ramanan, exited the vehicle.

The front of the car then burst into flames.

Traffic not affected

A fire engine from a nearby fire station rushed to the spot within minutes and the fire was doused.

No one was injured and traffic was also not affected. According to Mr. Ramanan, the car had been serviced regularly and there was no malfunction in the recent past.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

