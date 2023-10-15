In Frames | When Sleepy slept, Toppo toppled

October 15, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:15 am IST

The International Clown Festival had the performers delighting audiences across the country with a mixed bag of music, magic, dance and song

The International Clown Festival, which is touring the country this month, began with a gala show in Chennai recently.

The annual festival that features clowns from across the globe has a simple but tough agenda: delight the audience and keep them laughing.

Established in 2010, the event is now into its ninth edition. Shows are being held in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru too.

In Chennai, the sold-out event began with senior clown Flubber laying down the ground rules for the audience — make noise, make it louder and laugh as much as possible. A introduction song got children in the audience dancing and served as an ice-breaker.

Apart from the usual juggling, magic tricks, and mime acts, there were two international balloon artists in the ensemble: Captain Dazzle and Sleepy. They made animal and birds replicas from balloons in the blink of an eye.

The standout performance was the “Name Song”, a musical performance that celebrates countries and cities.

Every clown came with a signature style: for instance, Flubber from India played the character of an eight-year-old, with all the energy and interest to learn new things; and Bungles from the U.S. became a boy who makes a lot of mistakes.

Toppo, the clown from Japan, would often fall over. Captain Dazzle from Singapore was the magician in the group and Sleepy, from Canada, was just that — sleepy. The audience wanted an encore from Sleepy each time, chanting, “We want Sleepy!”

Each show consisted of a 100-minute performance, with an eight-minute interval.

Several clowns interacted with the audience, ensuring continuous engagement. Giant balloons were playfully tossed into the crowd for everyone to bounce along, drawing lots of giggles. The show concluded with a lively dance that many in the audience joined in.

After the show, it was picture time with the clowns, before taking the fun memories home.

Best face on: Captain Dazzle putting on his red nose before the performance at Chennai.

Platform sharing: Captain Dazzle, Sleepy, Flubber, Bungles and Toppo strike a pose.

Blink and miss: Captain Dazzle and Toppo show off their juggling skills.

Philosoper clowns: Japanese theatre artists Rone and Gigi seem puzzled by it all.

Pops of colour: Captain Dazzle and Toppo share a balloon act.

Spring feet: Toppo made the audience laugh with his frequent slips and falls.

Crowd favourite: Children take pictures with Sleepy after the show.

Age no bar: Both children and adults found the clowns’ antics amusing.